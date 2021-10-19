​Harrisburg, Pa – Background checks for firearm purchases continue to decline during the third quarter of 2021, after record-breaking first and second quarters, according to Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS).

In addition, PSP released the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests that resulted from investigations for the period of July 1 through Sept. 30, 2021.

Established in 1998, PICS is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of cities of the first class, and licensed firearms dealers in Pennsylvania to determine an individual's legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer.

In the third quarter of 2021, PICS completed 303,156 background checks, which is a decline from the second quarter of 2021 (334,108) and the third quarter of 2020 (406,151).

Statistics for the third quarter of 2020 are included for comparison.