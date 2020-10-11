Harrisburg, Pa. – The United States District Court for the West District of Pennsylvania recently threw out the case of Donald J. Trump For President, Inc., et al., vs. Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Kathy Boockvar, et al..

In an opinion by U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan filed Oct. 10, the court concluded that the plaintiffs didn't have enough evidence to make their claims of potential voter fraud substantial.

"At most, they have pieced together a sequence of uncertain assumptions," Ranjan wrote. "All of these assumptions could end up being true, and these events could theoretically happen. But so could may things."

The case was filed by Trump's reelection campaign, the Republican National Committee, and several Republican candidates and electors.

According to Ranjan's opinion, the Trump campaign claimed Pennsylvania's mail-in voting plan was unconstitutional for three reasons:

The lack of guidance mandating security guards at "drop boxes" for mail-in ballots

The Secretary's guidance that county election boards should not reject mail-in ballots where the voter’s signature does not match the one on file, and

Pennsylvania’s restriction that poll watchers be residents in the county for which they are assigned

Ranjan dismissed the case Saturday after entering a judgement in favor of the Defendants on all the federal constitutional claims and declining to exercise jurisdiction over the state constitutional claims.

Ranjan said the plaintiffs' claims of harm were speculative and did not meet the burden of concrete injury to have standing in federal court.

Ranjan said that even if the plaintiffs had standing, their claims fail on the merits.

"Plaintiffs essentially ask this Court to second-guess the judgement of the Pennsylvania General Assembly and election officials, who are experts in creating and implementing an election plan," Ranjan wrote.

The judge said the General Assembly's election regulations are rational and do not run afoul of the U.S. Constitution.

The Trump campaign said it would appeal the decision.

“This is a win for voters and our democracy,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “We have been in court for months protecting the right to vote and working to get this outcome for all of you. Vote by mail or in person, however you choose. Your vote will count."

Judge Ranjan's Opinion