$19,945,120 in FCC support to service 45,000 locations

Washington, D.C. — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) authorized nearly $20 million in funding over the next 10 years to expand rural broadband in Pennsylvania.

Over this 10-year period, Viasat Carrier Services is projected to serve more than 45,100 locations in rural Pennsylvania.

On the project, Congressman Fred Keller made the following statement:

“I commend the FCC and its partnership with Viasat for stepping up for our rural communities. Reliable internet access should be a staple for every American family. Broadband access is essential for e-commerce, telemedicine, digital learning, and creating innovative opportunities for our communities, businesses, and agricultural producers. With the rise of teleworking due to the pandemic, our rural communities need these services more than ever. I look forward to seeing the great work Viasat will do to connect rural Pennsylvania.”

