Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Department of Justice's Office of Violence Against Women (OVW) promotes funding for domestic violence survivors. Recently, the OVW awarded $600,000 to "Centre Safe," a private non-profit agency located in Centre County, Pa.

“Centre Safe” has a mission to help combat domestic violence and support survivors. OVW’s grant to Centre Safe’s Civil Legal Representation Project (CLRP) will provide legal services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, in civil litigation including divorce, custody, support, housing, and Title IX matters.

The grant will support the CLRP’s work to reduce vulnerability and mitigate the lifelong effects of domestic violence and sexual assault. These expert legal services help survivors move toward family stability and economic independence. Additionally, these funds will allow for travel throughout Centre County to assure that those in more rural areas have increased access to legal services.

“This substantial grant will improve the lives of many victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Brandler. “I am very pleased to join with OVW and Centre Safe in empowering survivors and stabilizing families.”

“We are so pleased to receive this grant from OVW,” said Anne Ard, Executive Director of Centre Safe. “Legal services are critical for survivors of domestic and sexual violence as they work to build new lives for themselves and their children and this grant will allow the CLRP to enhance and expand its assistance to those survivors.”

“The awards we are making this year will touch the lives of millions of survivors of violence and help our nation end these devastating crimes,” said Allison Randall, OVW Acting Director. “OVW is proud to be the leading federal voice in the country’s fight against sexual and domestic violence.”

OVW provides leadership in developing the nation’s capacity to reduce violence through the implementation of the Violence Against Women Act and subsequent legislation. Created in 1995, OVW administers financial and technical assistance to communities across the country that are developing programs, policies, and practices aimed at ending domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

In addition to overseeing federal grant programs, OVW undertakes initiatives in response to special needs identified by communities facing acute challenges. Learn more at www.justice.gov/ovw.