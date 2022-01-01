Harrisburg, Pa. – To preserve our local environment and promote recreational opportunities, DCNR has awarded grant funding to select parks and wilderness areas throughout Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Union and surrounding counties.

Specifically, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is dedicating thousands toward waterways protection, stormwater management, as well as park and recreational improvements.

Among the recipients are Rider Park in Lycoming County, South Creek Township Community Park in Bradford County, and Mokoma Foundation and Conservancy of Sullivan County.

“I applaud these investments that will undoubtedly benefit our region and have a positive impact on our environment and recreational opportunities for everyone to enjoy,” Senator Gene Yaw said.

The following sites were awarded grants:

Susquehanna River Watershed

The Chesapeake Conservancy Inc., a non-profit organization based in Annapolis, Md., received $50,000 that will be used to construct seven acres of riparian forest buffers along waterways in the Susquehanna River Watershed, including Huntingdon, Centre, Clinton, Lycoming, Snyder and Union counties. Work will include landowner outreach and engagement; buffer plantings and post-planting establishment.

Bradford

South Creek Township received $70,000 for rehabilitation and further development of South Creek Township Community Park in South Creek Township, Bradford County. Work will include construction of internal loop trail, pedestrian walkway and parking area; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

Wysox Township, in Bradford County, received $228,000 for rehabilitation and further development of Wysox Park, Wysox Township. Work will include renovation of the pavilion; construction of a pedestrian walkway, comfort station, access road, parking area and boat launch; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

Lycoming

First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania received $250,000 for further development of Rider Park in Gamble Township, Lycoming County. Work will include construction of a pavilion, pedestrian walkway, parking area, access drive and stormwater management measures; installation of interpretive signage; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

Sullivan

Mokoma Foundation and Conservancy received $216,000 as payment toward the acquisition of approximately 130 acres in Laporte Township, Sullivan County for headwater protection and passive recreation.

Susquehanna

Susquehanna Depot Borough received $153,000 for the restoration of the North Branch Susquehanna River in Susquehanna Depot Borough, Susquehanna County. Work will include dam removal; landscaping; project sign and other related site improvements.

The Nature Conservancy received $56,400 to prepare a feasibility study for the removal of a dam on an unnamed tributary to Meshoppen Creek in the Woodbourne Forest Preserve in Dimock Township, Susquehanna County. Work to include a written, bound report.

Lackawanna, Susquehanna and Wayne

Northeast PA Sno Trails, Inc. received $54,000 to purchase equipment to construct and maintain approximately 250 miles of snowmobile trails within the NEP Sno Trails system in Lackawanna, Susquehanna and Wayne counties.

Susquehanna and Wayne

Rail-Trail Council of Northeastern Pennsylvania, Inc. received $500,000 for development of the D&H Rail-Trail in Harmony and Thompson townships in Susquehanna County and Starrucca Borough in Wayne County. Work will include construction of approximately 1.8 miles of trail from Melrose Road in Harmony Township to Township Road 671 in Thompson Township; trailhead and stormwater management measures; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

These highly competitive DCNR grants were awarded through the Conservation Community Partnerships Program (C2P2). The C2P2 is funded with a variety of state and federal funding sources, including the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund (Key 93) which includes Key-Community and Key-Land Trust; the Environmental Stewardship Fund (ESF); the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF); Pennsylvania Trails fund (PRT – federal source); Pennsylvania Heritage Area Program (HA); and the ATV Restricted Management Account Fund (ATV).