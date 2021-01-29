Winter is wasting no time in playing catch up -- or in some cases playing overachiever -- in parts of the Midwest and Northeast. Less than a week after a historic snowfall in parts of the Midwest, a second winter storm is predicted to take aim at the region.

Unlike the last storm, a secondary storm may form and become an all-out nor'easter early next week. That would bring the potential for heavy snow to parts of the central Appalachians, mid-Atlantic and New England.

As AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno advised, it’s time for people in cities like Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Boston, and Washington, D.C., to “buckle up” for some harsh winter weather. AccuWeather meteorologists began warning of the snow potential days ago.

The corridor from Des Moines, Iowa, to Chicago picked up a general 6-12 inches of snow with locally higher amounts from the storm this week. At this early stage, it appears road crews in those areas will likely be kept busy again with a similar snowfall in store from the next storm.

The heaviest snowfall from the last storm, 12-18 inches of snow, walloped eastern Nebraska. The approaching storm has the potential to bring snowfall this time around, but accumulations are likely to be on the lighter end of the spectrum -- perhaps only a few inches or less in those places.

Farther to the east in the Midwest region, little snow, on the order of a coating to an inch or two, fell during the storm early this week from central Illinois to central and northern Indiana and central and northern Ohio. The storm on deck for this weekend has the potential to bring much heavier snow for not only some of these Ohio Valley states but also many areas farther to the east, including areas from the central Appalachians to the coastal mid-Atlantic and New England.

There is the likelihood for the storm to get a strong "second wind" as it swings through the Northeast with a great potential for heavy snow in when compared to the storm that hit on Tuesday.

AccuWeather’s forecast team warns that storm could evolve into a major, long-lasting nor'easter near the Atlantic coast where some areas may be pounded by accumulating snow and gusty winds that can produce whiteout conditions for multiple hours.

"We are confident that a strong secondary storm will form and affect the Northeast this time around,” Rayno said. “But the exact track and speed of strengthening of that storm will determine where the heaviest swath of snow ends up in relation to the coast and areas well inland.”

Another factor that is likely to contribute to substantial snowfall with this storm will be the duration of the storm. Snow of varying intensity may occur for two to three days in some locations, instead of the more typical eight to 12 hours that occurs with most winter storms.

Some locations in the central Appalachians can expect snow from late Saturday night to Monday night, and a round of lake-effect snow will follow, prolonging the wintry weather into Tuesday. In much of the mid-Atlantic, the storm is forecast to extend from Sunday to Tuesday. Part of New England will face storm impacts from Monday to early Wednesday.

"At this early stage, it appears that areas along Interstate 95 from Washington, D.C., to Baltimore and Philadelphia will probably pick up at least a few inches of snow," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Feerick said. Some milder air higher in the atmosphere could cause precipitation to change to a wintry mix, including sleet, and then perhaps rain in those mid-Atlantic cities. It is possible that a wedge of dry air will sweep up from the south instead and shut off precipitation.