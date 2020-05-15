Lebanon, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for South Lebanon Twp. PD in Lebanon County. South Lebanon Twp. Police are searching for two abducted Hispanic males both with short black hair and brown eyes. Jayden DeJesus, age 6, over 3-feet-tall, thin build wearing a red Michael Jordan shirt, jeans and multi-colored sneakers and Angel DeJesus, age 11, 4 ft. 9 in. tall thin build wearing a white Nike shirt and blue jeans.

They were last seen 300 East Evergreen Rd, South Lebanon Twp., Lebanon County. They were reported abducted by a Luis DeJesus-Arroyo, Hispanic male, age 29, wearing a mustard yellow shirt and driving a 2009 Mitsubishi grey or silver in color 4-door sedan PA tag KZZ2158.

Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling Lebanon County 717-272-2054 at 911. For more information go to www.amber.pa.gov.