Harrisburg, Pa. -- Actor Alec Baldwin urged Governor Wolf to seek justice for Dillan the Bear in a letter Baldwin sent to the Governor yesterday. Baldwin has joined forced with PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) to ask that the group responsible for Dillon's neglect face criminal consequences.

"I’m writing to thank you once more for freeing Dillan, the sickly Asiatic black bear stuck in a cage for years in Millmont. I’m also writing to urge you to ensure that justice is served in this case," said Baldwin in the letter.

Dillan the Bear's story first drew national attention last summer when a concerned neighbor contacted PETA and said she thought the bear was suffering. At that time, Dillan was located at the Union County Sportsmen's Club where he was kept in a small, dirty cage with a concrete floor.

A routine inspection in 2017 of the sportsmen's club's zoo on October 16 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture found that Dillan had "severe dental issues" with missing teeth and abscesses and was "morbidly obese," according to inspector Andrea Ambrosio's report.

Ambrosio also noted Dillan exhibiting a "repetitive behavior in which he sits on his haunches and repeatedly rocks himself back and forth by using his forepaws to push against the wall in front of him" which "can often be an indicator of pain and or psychological distress."

The Sportsmen's Club also has a bobcat, which was described as "morbidly obese" in the report, as well as a white tailed deer, raccoons, and a variety of birds.

Dillan's story spread, and pressure mounted on the sportsmen's club to "Free Dillan." After decades of living in the small, dirty cage, Dillan's life changed for the better.

On Jan. 25, the bear was moved to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado. Since the move, Dillan's health has improved dramatically and he even has a bear-best friend called Lily.

Although Dillan's life improved, the other animals are still kept at the Sportmen's Club and the Club has not faced any criminal consequences for neglect or maltreatment of Dillan and the other animals, which Baldwin points out in his letter to Governor Wolf.

"Dillan was rescued more than six months ago from the Union County Sportsmen’s Club, and despite overwhelming evidence, his abusers still haven’t been charged with cruelty to animals and neglect over Dillan’s mistreatment. An example must be set to help other animals stuck in similarly shoddy situations," wrote Baldwin.

In the letter Baldwin details the extensive treatment Dillan required after arriving to the sanctuary. Not only was Dillan two and a half times the normal weight for an Asiatic Black Bear but "he had to have 12 teeth pulled and a root canal" states the letter.

"What the club failed to do in three years, the sanctuary did in less than three weeks. There is no excuse for the club’s cruel mistreatment of Dillan, and it must be held accountable," states Baldwin.

The letter to the Governor is one of many calls for justice from people and organizations across the country who believe the Sportsmen's Club be held accountable. Petitions calling for the release of the other animals at the club have also collected numerous signatures since Dillan first drew national attention.

Baldwin's letter shows the impact Dillan's story has had across the country and that animal rights advocates will continue to seek justice for Dillan and any other animals who are neglected.

Dillan the Bear was unable to provide a comment for this story as he was too busy with his morning stretches.