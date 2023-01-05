NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy 8-1 (2).png
Hatfield Township Fire Marshal

An elderly man was rescued from a car wash in Colmar, Pennsylvania after his vehicle overturned.

Firefighters were called to the Wave Car Wash at 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 3 when the 77-year-old driver became trapped in his car on its side. It is believed that the driver accidentally pressed the gas pedal while in the wash, causing the vehicle to tip over.

The man's leg was pinned between the car door and the body of the vehicle. 

The driver was stuck in the car for almost 90 minutes while firefighters used air bags, blocks, and jacks to carefully lift the vehicle out of the wash. 

You can see more pictures of the incident by clicking here.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.