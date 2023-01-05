An elderly man was rescued from a car wash in Colmar, Pennsylvania after his vehicle overturned.
Firefighters were called to the Wave Car Wash at 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 3 when the 77-year-old driver became trapped in his car on its side. It is believed that the driver accidentally pressed the gas pedal while in the wash, causing the vehicle to tip over.
The man's leg was pinned between the car door and the body of the vehicle.
The driver was stuck in the car for almost 90 minutes while firefighters used air bags, blocks, and jacks to carefully lift the vehicle out of the wash.