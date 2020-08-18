Over 100 years ago, on Aug. 18 in 1920, Congress ratified the 19th Amendment which said the right to vote "shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex." The passage of the 19th amendment was the direct result of a century of grassroots activism and civil disobedience across the United States, and women in Pennsylvania played an integral role.

When William Penn, a Quaker, was granted ownership of Pennsylvania in 1681 by King Charles II it was the only colony to guarantee religious freedom to all those who settled there. As Pennsylvania grew, the Quaker ideology of religious tolerance influenced many prominent colonial figures, like Lucretia Coffin Mott, who would go on to advocate for women's suffrage, abolition of slavery, and more.

A Quaker from Philadelphia, Lucretia Coffin Mott, was an outspoken abolitionist and advocate for women’s suffrage in the early 19th century. Mott formed a close friendship with Elizabeth Cady Stanton, another prominent women's suffragist, and the pair directed the first Women’s Rights Convention held in Seneca Falls, New York, in 1848.

Mott also authored Discourse on Women, which provided an analytical account of women's historical repression and became the first president of the American Equal Rights Association in 1866. Mott helped ensure Swarthmore College would be a co-educational institution and many suffragette leaders attended the college.

In 1871, Carrie Burham attempted to vote and was arrested. She appealed her case to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Burham, a teacher and physician, focused her argument on the word "freeman," which, she argued, applied to her. The court denied her appeal.

In the meantime, Burham was secretly taking courses at the University of Pennsylvania Law School. She attempted to take the bar exam in 1873 and 1874, but was denied. Along with her rejection was a statement from the Dean claiming that "the time for him to resign would be when negroes and women were admitted." After formally applying to University of Pennsylvania After years of lobbying, she became the first female student admitted to the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 1881 and she graduated in 1883.

In 1876, suffragists were denied a location at the U.S. Centennial Exhibition which was held in Philadelphia. In response, the suffragists used a different method to get their message heard at the Exhibition. During the opening ceremonies, before a crowd of 150,000 at Independence Square, Susan B. Anthony snuck on to the platform read "A Declaration of Rights for Women," while suffragettes distributed it to members of the crowd.

Suffragettes faced personal consequences for their involvement with the Suffrage Movement and were often arrested while protesting on the streets. Despite the hostility and discrimination, women across the country, including Pennsylvania, continued to advocate and organize for the right to vote.

Augusta Fleming, from Erie, Pa., was the director of the Pennsylvania Council of Republican Women and served on the council's campaign and publicity committees. She helped make suffrage postcards which were used in fundraising and organizing suffrage events and organized the state's first suffrage march in Perry, Pa. in 1913.

Thanks to the work of Mott and Burham, Alice Paul, a descendant of William Penn, was able to attend and graduate from Swarthmore College in 1905. She later earned a master's degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1907. Paul was imprisoned multiple times for her activism regarding women's suffrage and is credited as one of the first Americans to access the power of grassroots activism — including a march in 1914 on Rittenhouse Square which Paul organized with her Congressional Union.

Daisy Elizabeth Adams Lampkin hosted suffragette meetings in her home and held rallies on the streets of Pittsburgh to promote the suffragette cause and organize participation by African-American women. Lampkin served as the Chairwoman of the Allegheny County Negro Women's Republican League, vice-Chairwoman of the Negro Voters League of Pa. and vice-Chairwoman of the Colored Voters Division of the Republican National Convention. She also established the first Red Cross chapter for black women and organized local chapters of both the Urban League and NAACP in Pittsburgh.

In our local area, women were also actively organizing to fight for their right to vote.

In Williamsport, a group of women got together to form a suffrage club in Nov. of 1914 according to an article in the old newspaper. The committee was led by Miss Mary Elizabeth Crocker who "planned to to call a meeting of her committee and to enlarge its membership of sixteen to twenty-five or more," according to the article. Two years later, Williamsport Suffragettes marched in the streets of Williamsport during a WWI preparedness parade.

Most Pa. suffragettes believed a statewide referendum was the only way to get access to the vote. After successfully lobbying the Pennsylvania legislature, the Pa. suffragists went on the road to campaign for their cause across the state. Chester County native, Katherine Wentworth Ruschenberger, commissioned a “Justice Bell,” which was cast as a full-size replica of the Liberty Bell, promising the bell would not ring until women were allowed to vote. Pittsburgh resident, Jennie Bradley Roessing, drove the bell to campaign events in all 67 of the state’s counties. Unfortunately, the 1915 referendum was defeated.

Congress approved the 19th Amendment in 1919, but before it could become law the amendment needed to be ratified by a minimum of 36 states. Pennsylvania ratified the 19th Amendment on June 24, 1919, over a year before it became law. Tennessee was the 36th state to ratify the amendment and it became law in Aug. 1920. The "Justice Bell" rang for the first time on Sept. 25, 1920 in Independence Square in Philadelphia.

The ratification of the 19th Amendment was a major milestone in the fight for equality in the United States history, but it failed to grant the right to vote to all women. Black women in the United States were still not allowed to vote. They would not receive access to the ballot until 25 years later, in 1965 following the passage of the Voting Rights Act.

The Women's Suffrage Movement in the United States was closely tied to movements advocating for the abolition of slavery and equal rights for all members of the U.S. population. While honoring the legacy of the 19th Amendment, it is important to be aware of its shortcomings and what it failed to accomplish.

The history of the United States, good and bad, continues to inform our present reality.