Philadelphia, PA – Police say a driver who struck and killed three people Monday morning, including two Pennsylvania State Troopers, may have been drunk.

The woman, who has not been identified, was traveling at a "high rate of speed" just before the crash along Interstate 95, according to State Police Captain James Kemm.

“The impact was so great that it threw the troopers over into the northbound lanes of Interstate 95," Kemm said at a press conference Monday.

PSP Commissioner Robert Evanchick confirmed that Trooper Martin F. Mack III, 33, and Trooper Branden T. Sisca, 29, were killed by a driver earlier this morning on I-95 south in the area of milepost 18 in Philadelphia City, Philadelphia County.

The troopers were dispatched after receiving reports of a man walking on I-95 south. As they were helping him into the back of their cruiser, the female suspect attempted to drive past the scene. She fatally struck all three and the cruiser just before 1:00 a.m.

Witnesses started CPR before emergency crews arrived, but to no avail, Kemm said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver who struck the three stopped a short distance from the crash site and is suspected of DUI, he added.

"Our department is heartbroken with the tragedy that occurred early this morning in Philadelphia," said PSP Colonel Evanchick. "We ask our fellow Pennsylvanians to keep the families of our troopers and the pedestrian in their thoughts. This is an extremely difficult time."

Governor Tom Wolf ordered state flags to be lowered to half-mast after learning of the troopers' deaths.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy that occurred while these troopers were protecting and serving,” said Gov. Wolf. “This mournful incident is a stark reminder of the risks—and sacrifices—our law enforcement officers undertake every day to keep us safe. My heart goes out to their families and the communities they lived in and served.”

Mack enlisted in the PSP in November 2014 and graduated as a member of the 141st cadet class. Sisca enlisted in the PSP in February 2021 and graduated as a member of the 161st cadet class.

Both troopers spent their entire careers assigned to the Patrol Section of Troop K, Philadelphia.

Gov. Wolf ordered the Commonwealth flag on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds to fly at half-staff until sunset on Friday, March 25, as well as on the day(s) of their funerals, which have not yet been announced.



