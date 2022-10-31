Chambersburg, Pa. — An investigating trooper was struck while investigating a crash in Franklin County today, Oct. 31.

Troopers from PSP-Chambersberg were investigating a crash on Black Gap Rd at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road, Greene Township, Franklin County.

While on scene, the investigating trooper was struck by a passing motorist, according to PSP Chambersburg. The driver did not stop after hitting the trooper.

The trooper was flown to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and is currently in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.