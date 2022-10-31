State Police generic.jpg

Chambersburg, Pa. — An investigating trooper was struck while investigating a crash in Franklin County today, Oct. 31. 

Troopers from PSP-Chambersberg were investigating a crash on Black Gap Rd at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road, Greene Township, Franklin County.

While on scene, the investigating trooper was struck by a passing motorist, according to PSP Chambersburg. The driver did not stop after hitting the trooper. 

The trooper was flown to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and is currently in stable condition. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!