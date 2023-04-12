Watsontown, Pa. — A state trooper was shot Wednesday as he responded to a domestic call.

The trooper, who has not been identified by authorities, was shot in the leg while exchanging gun fire near the 600 block of Eighth Street in Watsontown, police said. The suspect initially ran from police as they attempted to confront him near East Fourth Street just before 8 a.m., according to police.

The suspect, who police have not identified, exchanged gunfire with troopers as they closed in. After sustaining injuries from the shootout, the suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, troopers said.

“The trooper suffered a wound to his leg, which is believed to be non-life threatening,” investigators said.

This is an on-going investigation. Updates will be released as they become available to the media.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.