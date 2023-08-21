Tioga County, Pa. — Charges have been filed against a Pennsylvania State Trooper who was off-duty when he allegedly caused a fiery crash in Tioga County that killed a woman.

According to the investigation, the defendant, Michael J. Brown, attempted to pass a vehicle — illegally across double yellow lines — on Route 6. In doing so, his vehicle struck an oncoming vehicle, killing the driver, Christine Woodward, a 47-year-old mother of three and a teacher in the Troy School District.

According to Attorney General Michelle Henry, Brown is charged with a felony count of homicide by vehicle and five related summary traffic violations. He turned himself in Monday afternoon.

“This case involves the devastating loss of a mother and teacher, made even more tragic because it was entirely preventable,” Henry said.

The investigation revealed that on the night of February 11, the defendant was traveling west in a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Route 6 in Sullivan Township. He was headed to work at his barracks in Tioga County. In an attempt to pass a westbound vehicle in front of him, the defendant’s vehicle crossed double yellow lines and struck an oncoming vehicle that was ascending a hill on the roadway, according to a news release.

The Wellsboro Gazette reported that Woodward’s vehicle caught fire after the crash. Brown attempted to pull her from the car, but was unable to get her out because flames prevented him from reaching her before it became fully involved. Woodward died at the scene.

Brown was flown via medical helicopter to Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre for treatment of his “significant” injuries, according to the news outlet.

Brown faces a preliminary hearing on Sept. 20 before the Magisterial District Judge John E. Hasay, according to court records. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

Docket sheet

