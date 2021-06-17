Williamsport, Pa. - Voters in Pennsylvania opted to limit the powers of a sitting governor by stripping their ability to arbitrarily decide how long an emergency declaration is supposed to last, which now is a decision decided by the state legislature.

The original series of declarations by Wolf allowed the state to bend certain regulations, which made it easier for businesses to function over the last 16 months.

On June 15, the state liquor control board, which regulates liquor licenses in Pa., sent an email stating the commonwealth is reverting back to pre-pandemic regulations, which were loosened in conjunction with the disaster emergency declarations by Gov. Tom Wolf.

According to the email from the Liquor Control Board, under the original series of declarations, licensees could not sell food or alcohol for on premises consumption.

In turn, this meant that retail licensees could not comply with various provisions of the Liquor Code without running afoul from the governor's declaration. The Board responded to the COVID-19 emergency declaration by informing licensees that they should follow the governor’s emergency orders, rather than any contrary Liquor Code provisions.

"I feel these elected officials do not have the information to determine when a disaster should be declared finished," said Sandy Hughes, who runs the Democratic Club in Williamsport.

Hughes mentioned "Now that this happened, PLCB is making changes that hurt businesses, some small businesses depending on the liquor drinks that could be sold."

"A club could not do it, but it was definitely helping other liquor licenses. The new rule on licenses that were in safe-keeping, their time is running out. In outside spaces, you did not need to have PLCB approval, but now you do, and there is a charge involved. That $700 surcharge is now back into effect," Hughes continued.

Hughes did have a message for legislators, though: "Do these legislators realize that business is not back to normal? If any of them owned a business of this type, they would not have done this so quickly."

According to the Pa. Liquor Control Board, the following rules went into effect immediately:

Pre-pandemic food, seating, square footage and health permit requirements for licensees now apply.

Retail licensees that wish to sell malt or brewed beverages for off-premises consumption must also make malt or brewed beverages available for consumption on the licensed premises. Similarly, holders of wine expanded permits that wish to sell wine for off-premises consumption must also make wine available for consumption on the licensed premises. For further information on this requirement, see Advisory Notice No. 24.



Act 21 of 2020, which authorized most retail licensees to sell mixed drinks to go and bottles of liquor to each other under certain circumstances, is no longer in effect. Since the authority to sell mixed drinks to go was associated with the emergency declaration, all sales of mixed drinks to go authorized by Act 21 of 2020 must cease now that the emergency declaration is terminated.

The procedures adopted by the Board to expedite the process for licensees that want to temporarily extend their licensed premises to include additional outside areas will no longer be in effect, and those areas are no longer considered licensed. Licensees that wish to continue to use these outside areas will need to immediately file an application to extend their licensed premises to include those areas, along with the appropriate fee. A decision on to whether to allow the use of those areas during the pendency of the application will be made on a case-by-case basis.

The Board had previously indicated that time in safekeeping status while the emergency declaration was in effect would not count against the time limits on safekeeping status set forth by the Liquor Code, i.e., the Board had stopped the safekeeping “clock” on March 6, 2020. With the end of the emergency declaration, time in safekeeping will again count against the time limits on safekeeping status set forth by the Liquor Code. All license-holders with licenses in safekeeping will be notified of the safekeeping dates applicable to them.