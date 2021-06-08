Harrisburg, Pa. - Pennsylvania's House Republicans have introduced a package of 11 bills intended to reform lobbying within the state government.

If passed, the new rules would be the first major changes to the state's lobbying laws in the last 15 years. They will first be considered by the House State Government Committee before seeking full House approval.

The line between lobbying and bribery is a thin one. Under the proposed rules, lobbyists would be required to disclose and register client conflicts with the Department of State; register equity that the lobbyist holds in an entity that they are lobbying on behalf of; register clients that the lobbyist is seeking state financial assistance for; and take ethics training courses every year.

In addition, lobbyists would be banned from receiving or giving referral payments or collecting incentives through a third party following the receipt of a state grant.

Finally, the package includes bills that would require campaign consultants to be registered with the Department of State, and prohibit campaign consultants from doubling as registered lobbyists. Hiring outside lobbyists would be prohibited for state-run entities.

Though the bill package has been introduced to the State Government Committee, it may not come to a vote during this legislative session.

June is state legislators' busiest times due to annual state budget negotiations, meaning that other legislative matters are likely to be set aside.