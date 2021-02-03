Emporium/Port Allegany, Pa. – State Representative Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) has announced the cancelation of February 4 satellite office hours in Emporium and Port Allegany due to a change in the House session schedule.
Residents are welcome to contact Causer's offices in Bradford, Kane, or Coudersport for assistance. The Bradford office is located at 78 Main St., first floor, and may be contacted by phone at (814) 274-9769. The Coudersport office is located at 107 S. Main St., Room 1, and may be contacted by phone at (814) 274-9769. The Kane office is located on 55 Fraley St., telephone (814) 837-0880.
Information is also available on Rep. Causer's website or on Rep. Causer's Facebook page.