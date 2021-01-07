Harrisburg, Pa. – State Representative Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter) has been reappointed to serve a second term on the House Appropriations Committee, which plays a key role in developing the annual state budget and must review and approve of every bill that would spend tax money.

“Especially this year, as our Commonwealth seeks to recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever that we scrutinize each and every dollar spent in the annual state budget,” Rep. Owlett said. “After all, it’s not the state’s money we are spending - it is yours.”

The committee holds in-depth budget hearings with officials from every major state agency and department to discuss budgetary needs. The committee also monitors expenditures to make sure that they are in line with the state budget.

“I am really grateful that Clint has agreed to serve on the Appropriations Committee for another session,” said Appropriations Chairman Stan Saylor (R-York). “Drawing on his background running a small business, Clint keeps a watchful eye on government spending and fights to protect taxpayers.”

The 2021-22 state budget process will begin in February with Governor Tom Wolf's state budget proposal, which will be followed by budget hearings. The final spending plan will be passed by the end of the fiscal year, which falls on June 30.