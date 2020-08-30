Harrisburg, Pa. -- Amanda Waldman, Democratic candidate for the 84th House District (Lycoming and Union Counties) has planned a series of campaign events for the month of September. Waldman served in the office of the Lieutenant Governor during her college career, writing briefings for the office. She has also worked as a church volunteer and Medicare appeals representative.

Issues that Waldman emphasizes include protecting natural resources, holding corporations accountable for environmental impact, protecting labor unions, raising the minimum wage, legalizing marijuana, funding for social services, education, and infrastructure improvements.

Upcoming campaign events include:

Ask Amanda: Each Monday at 6:30 p.m. until election day. RSVP to join these Zoom Q&A sessions here.

Row the Vote: September 5 through September 7. Hosted by the Rural Pennsylvania Democratic Coalition, candidates Amanda Amanda Waldman, Airneezer Page, Lee Griffin, and Jackie Baker will travel down the Susquehanna River to Harrisburg while discussing prominent issues, public policy, and why politics matter even if most people hate talking about them. RSVP to follow the journey here.

While only Ms. Waldman is scheduled to paddle the entire route, the others will join her along the way or follow on the road.

During the 3-day trip there will be discussions with local elected officials, conservation organizations, and voters on the importance of our rural economy and the recreational activities that support our economy. There are planned stops along the way.

Ms. Waldman gave her thoughts on why she is willing to row her way to Harrisburg and why this is so important:

“I grew up right here in rural Pa. on my family’s farm and was taught the importance of not only showing respect to others, but to the land as well. Campaigning in the time of COVID has been challenging in so many ways, most importantly in voter outreach efforts. Rowing the Vote seemed to be the perfect way to responsibly and respectfully meet people, share ideas and discuss the issues, and also to share my love of the outdoors. I know many of my future constituents care deeply about clean water and air and protecting our natural resources. That is why I want them to join me as I livestream my journey.”

While some candidates will be on the river, others will follow the journey in a parallel trip on land, meeting up with the kayakers in Harrisburg and each evening to discuss topics including: Public Health and the Environment, Water Quality and Recreation, and the Pa. Constitution and Conservation.

Labor Day Event and Press Conference: At the end of "Row the Vote," candidates will honor the history of Labor Day and the Labor Movement. RSVP to receive a Zoom link to the conference here.

Labor unions currently deal with issues around public safety and health, and the future of labor is tied to the conservation movement and the transition to renewable energy. Along with nurses and other frontline essential workers, teachers especially are being asked to confront these issues during the pandemic.

“There are always big events in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh,” said Jackie Baker, “but as a former school teacher I wanted to be sure of two things: first, that we recognize and honor our teachers this year especially; and second, that we highlight the importance of rural Pennsylvania to the labor movement. When elected to represent out Pa. Senate District 23, I will be a voice to protect our working families.”

Honoring First Responders on 9/11: The public is encouraged to nominate first responders to be recognized during this event; more information is coming soon.

Amandapalooza, Amanda's Virtual Birthday Party Fundraiser: September 12. A virtual block party with live music, special guests, and an online basket auction. To join, make a donation to secure your ticket here.

For more information about Amanda Waldman and her campaign, please visit her Facebook page or website.