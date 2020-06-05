An SCI Muncy inmate was charged with assault after allegedly kicking a corrections officer in the chest, state police at Montoursville reported.

According to a criminal complaint filed June 2, inmate Brittany L. Berger was in a cell that wasn't hers around 7:35 p.m. on Feb. 16.

An acting sergeant was making a security round and observed Berger in someone else's cell, Trooper James Nestico wrote in the affidavit.

A corrections officer placed Berger in handcuffs but she allegedly became "non-compliant and began pushing against [the corrections officer]," Nestico said.

"Berger was placed against a wall and then placed on the ground as an attempt to gain compliance," Nestico wrote.

Berger then allegedly rolled onto her back and kicked the corrections officer in the chest.

This caused the officer to fall and land on her right knee, state police said. The officer missed two days of work due to bruising.

"[The corrections officer] reported that Berger sai she hoped she broke her ribs when she kicked her. This statement indicates that Berger had intent to cause serious injury to [the officer]," Nestico said.

Berger was charged with one second degree felony count each of assault by prisoner and aggravated assault, and one count of second degree misdemeanor simple assault.