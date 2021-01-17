Lock Haven, Pa. – Clinton County President Judge Craig P. Miller recently sentenced a 31-year-old Beech Creek man to state prison for the aggravated assault of a state trooper from the Lamar barracks.

Vincent Anthony Riggs Mauck pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on Nov. 5 and was sentenced on Jan. 11 to state prison confinement. Mauck's minimum term was set at 11 months and 15 days, and his maximum term is 23 months and 29 days. He also must pay fines and costs.

Charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment were dismissed.

Around 1:24 a.m. on Nov. 9, 2019, Mauck was a passenger in a vehicle that struck a curb as it turned into the Beech Creek Uni-Mart, 42 Main St., Beech Creek, according to Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse.

Mauck fled when police attempted to stop the vehicle for suspected DUI, Strouse said.

"Police instructed Mauck to return to the vehicle but Mauck refused, and used two hands to shove a Trooper in the chest as he continued toward the store," Strouse said.

The trooper grabbed Mauck and Mauck struck the trooper on the left side of his face with a closed fist, according to the DA's office.

"The trooper responded with a single blow that dropped Mauck to the ground. Mauck briefly struggled on the ground screaming as he was placed in handcuffs," Strouse said.

Mauck denied punching a trooper in the face but the entire incident was recorded on the dash camera of the patrol vehicle, according to the DA.

The driver was charged with DUI. The trooper wasn't injured and didn't require medical attention, Strouse said.

Docket sheet