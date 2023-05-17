Lock Haven, Pa. — A man was sentenced for two to 10 years in state prison last week for choking a woman in 2021.

Roger Lee Lucas, 41, of Loganton pled guilty to second-degree felony strangulation in Clinton County court for several assaults that occurred throughout 2021. He was sentenced to between 30 months and 10 years in a state correctional institution by President Judge Craig Miller on May 9, according to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office.

Lucas admitted to “grabbing her throat and choking her, causing her to pass out” during an interview he gave to Trooper Cody Geyer, police said.

Two counts of simple assault and harassment were dismissed during sentencing. Lucas has violated multiple Protection From Abuse orders, according to the release.

Docket sheet

