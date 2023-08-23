Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield and area residents are still in search of the 85-year-old woman, Phyllis Potter, who has been missing for over a month.

She hasn't been seen since July 21, according to a police report.

Potter is 5-feet-2-inches tall and 150 pounds. She has gray or partially gray hair and blue eyes.

She could possibly be operating a white 2009 Subaru Outback with Pennsylvania registration DKL1425, state police said.

A Facebook page, created to try and help locate Potter, has provided frequent updates on the situation.

On Saturday, Penny Burnside, owner of the Facebook group, took to Facebook to give an update.

“Unfortunately, I wish I had better news, but we have not found Phyllis,” Penny Burnside, owner of a search and rescue Facebook page. “The more boots on the ground and eyes on the road, the sooner we will be able to find Phyllis,” she added.

Many community members and law enforcement have continued to search for Potter.

“I have talked to the PSP, and they said that along with the search and rescue that has been out checking out different locations and the calls of sightings, you all have been keeping them busy,” Burnside said on Facebook. “They will be taking out a Marine helicopter to search, as most of our searchers know the overgrowth is also causing them trouble. But they are going to continue.”

Law enforcement and community searches are expected to continue.

Anyone with information about Potter's whereabouts is asked to please contact Mansfield state police at 570-662-2151.

