Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police troopers have confiscated $5,723,823 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs in the second quarter of 2020.

From April 1 through June 30, state police seized nearly 47 of pounds heroin and fentanyl, with a street value of more than $1 million. State police also removed nearly 32 pounds of cocaine and crack cocaine from Pennsylvania communities.

Second quarter drug seizure totals

Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 18.89 lbs. $415,580 Crack Cocaine 13.07 lbs. $209,120 Heroin 17.02 lbs. $578,680 Fentanyl 29.86 lbs. $477,760 LSD 64 doses $1,280 Marijuana THC – Liquid 14.02 pints $93,934 Marijuana THC – Solid 44.04 lbs. $220,200 Marijuana Plants 175 plants $28,875 Processed Marijuana 964.23 lbs. $2,892,690 Methamphetamines 17.32 lbs. $173,200 MDMA – Ecstasy 0.83 lbs. $2,739 MDMA – Pills 3,089 pills $46,335 Other Narcotics 57.04 lbs. $114,080 Other Narcotics (Pills) 18,774 pills $469,350 Total Value $5,723,823

State police also collected 211 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the second quarter of 2020. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.