Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police troopers have confiscated $5,723,823 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs in the second quarter of 2020.
From April 1 through June 30, state police seized nearly 47 of pounds heroin and fentanyl, with a street value of more than $1 million. State police also removed nearly 32 pounds of cocaine and crack cocaine from Pennsylvania communities.
Second quarter drug seizure totals
|Drug
|Total Seized
|Total Value of Amount Seized
|Cocaine
|18.89 lbs.
|$415,580
|Crack Cocaine
|13.07 lbs.
|$209,120
|Heroin
|17.02 lbs.
|$578,680
|Fentanyl
|29.86 lbs.
|$477,760
|LSD
|64 doses
|$1,280
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|14.02 pints
|$93,934
|Marijuana THC – Solid
|44.04 lbs.
|$220,200
|Marijuana Plants
|175 plants
|$28,875
|Processed Marijuana
|964.23 lbs.
|$2,892,690
|Methamphetamines
|17.32 lbs.
|$173,200
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|0.83 lbs.
|$2,739
|MDMA – Pills
|3,089 pills
|$46,335
|Other Narcotics
|57.04 lbs.
|$114,080
|Other Narcotics (Pills)
|18,774 pills
|$469,350
|Total Value
$5,723,823
State police also collected 211 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the second quarter of 2020. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.