Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police troopers have confiscated $5,723,823 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs in the second quarter of 2020.

From April 1 through June 30, state police seized nearly 47 of pounds heroin and fentanyl, with a street value of more than $1 million. State police also removed nearly 32 pounds of cocaine and crack cocaine from Pennsylvania communities. 

Second quarter drug seizure totals

                        DrugTotal SeizedTotal Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine18.89 lbs.$415,580
Crack Cocaine13.07 lbs.$209,120
Heroin17.02 lbs.$578,680
Fentanyl29.86 lbs.$477,760
LSD64 doses$1,280
Marijuana THC – Liquid14.02 pints$93,934
Marijuana THC – Solid44.04 lbs.$220,200
Marijuana Plants175 plants$28,875
Processed Marijuana964.23 lbs.$2,892,690
Methamphetamines17.32 lbs.$173,200
MDMA – Ecstasy0.83 lbs.$2,739
MDMA – Pills3,089 pills$46,335
Other Narcotics57.04 lbs.$114,080
Other Narcotics (Pills)18,774 pills$469,350
 Total Value

$5,723,823

State police also collected 211 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the second quarter of 2020. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

