Harrisburg, Pa. -In a recently published report, State Police in Pennsylvania made it clear what the bad boys would do if they came for them. 

That was give up their illegal drugs in nearly record amounts. According to a report released at the beginning of July, State Police seized more than $18 million in illegal drugs. 

During the second quarter, troopers seized nearly 170 pounds of cocaine, 308 pounds of methamphetamines, 138 pounds of fentanyl, and over 46,000 pills of assorted narcotics.

Second Quarter Drug Seizure Totals

DrugTotal SeizedTotal Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine 169.98 lbs.$5,099,400
Crack Cocaine 3.3 lbs.$52,800
Heroin 7.66 lbs.$260,440
Fentanyl 138.16 lbs.$4,144,800
LSD – Pills and Paper 31 doses$620
Marijuana THC – Liquid 19.73 pints$132,191
Marijuana THC Solid 13.71 lbs.$68,550
Marijuana Plants 1,906 plants$314,490
Processed Marijuana 1,328.14 lbs.$3,984,420
Methamphetamines 308.41 lbs.$3,084,100
MDMA – Ecstasy .47 lbs.$1,567
MDMA – Pills 3,262 DU$48,930
Other Narcotics 120.65 lbs.$241,300
Other Narcotics (pills) 46,442$1,161,050
 Total Value$18,594,658

Additional Information

Second Quarter 2021 Drug Seizure Release

Third Quarter 2021 Drug Seizure Release

Fourth Quarter 2021 Drug Seizure Release

First Quarter 2022 Drug Seizure Release

