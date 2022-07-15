Harrisburg, Pa. -In a recently published report, State Police in Pennsylvania made it clear what the bad boys would do if they came for them.
That was give up their illegal drugs in nearly record amounts. According to a report released at the beginning of July, State Police seized more than $18 million in illegal drugs.
During the second quarter, troopers seized nearly 170 pounds of cocaine, 308 pounds of methamphetamines, 138 pounds of fentanyl, and over 46,000 pills of assorted narcotics.
Second Quarter Drug Seizure Totals
|Drug
|Total Seized
|Total Value of Amount Seized
|Cocaine
|169.98 lbs.
|$5,099,400
|Crack Cocaine
|3.3 lbs.
|$52,800
|Heroin
|7.66 lbs.
|$260,440
|Fentanyl
|138.16 lbs.
|$4,144,800
|LSD – Pills and Paper
|31 doses
|$620
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|19.73 pints
|$132,191
|Marijuana THC Solid
|13.71 lbs.
|$68,550
|Marijuana Plants
|1,906 plants
|$314,490
|Processed Marijuana
|1,328.14 lbs.
|$3,984,420
|Methamphetamines
|308.41 lbs.
|$3,084,100
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|.47 lbs.
|$1,567
|MDMA – Pills
|3,262 DU
|$48,930
|Other Narcotics
|120.65 lbs.
|$241,300
|Other Narcotics (pills)
|46,442
|$1,161,050
|Total Value
|$18,594,658
