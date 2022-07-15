Harrisburg, Pa. -In a recently published report, State Police in Pennsylvania made it clear what the bad boys would do if they came for them.

That was give up their illegal drugs in nearly record amounts. According to a report released at the beginning of July, State Police seized more than $18 million in illegal drugs.

During the second quarter, troopers seized nearly 170 pounds of cocaine, 308 pounds of methamphetamines, 138 pounds of fentanyl, and over 46,000 pills of assorted narcotics. Second Quarter Drug Seizure Totals

Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 169.98 lbs. $5,099,400 Crack Cocaine 3.3 lbs. $52,800 Heroin 7.66 lbs. $260,440 Fentanyl 138.16 lbs. $4,144,800 LSD – Pills and Paper 31 doses $620 Marijuana THC – Liquid 19.73 pints $132,191 Marijuana THC Solid 13.71 lbs. $68,550 Marijuana Plants 1,906 plants $314,490 Processed Marijuana 1,328.14 lbs. $3,984,420 Methamphetamines 308.41 lbs. $3,084,100 MDMA – Ecstasy .47 lbs. $1,567 MDMA – Pills 3,262 DU $48,930 Other Narcotics 120.65 lbs. $241,300 Other Narcotics (pills) 46,442 $1,161,050 Total Value $18,594,658

Additional Information

Second Quarter 2021 Drug Seizure Release

Third Quarter 2021 Drug Seizure Release

Fourth Quarter 2021 Drug Seizure Release

First Quarter 2022 Drug Seizure Release

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.