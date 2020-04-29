The Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Towanda is leading the search for Heidi Lutz, 22.

Lutz, a New Albany woman, is 5'4", 135 lbs., "with brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes," according to a PSP Facebook post.

Lutz was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a black shirt, black pants, and gray sneakers, PSP says.

"Lutz was last seen on April 24 at approximately 8:15 p.m. in the area of Wyalusing New Albany Road, Terry Township. Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused," police say.

Information on Lutz should be reported to 911 or PSP Towanda at 570-265-2186.