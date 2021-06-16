Montoursville, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville is searching for Kristopher Fike, 32, who has been missing for more than a week.

Fike has brown eyes, black hair, and is 5 feet, 6 inches, 177 pounds, last seen Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. at 2800 Lycoming Creek Rd., Williamsport, Pa.

According to a release from PSP Montoursville, Fike has a mental health issue for which he does not take prescription medication. He also has a known drug history and has attempted self-harm in the past.

Anyone with information on the whearabouts of Fike is asked to call Trooper Kevin Bencsics at (570) 368-5700 or email kbencsics@pa.gov and reference PA21-799707.