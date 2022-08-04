2022-08-04 Missing Person.jpg

Cogan Station, Pa. —A two-year-old child who was reported missing and endangered by State Police has been found.

According to a statement by police Thursday morning before 8:40 a.m., she was located safely.

Jaylynn Shaylor was inside a residence near the 8300 block of Lycoming Creek Road prior to being reported missing shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

