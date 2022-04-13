Shamokin, Pa. — State Police in Stonington said illegal window tint sparked a lengthy chase that resulted in multiple felony charges filed against a 58-year-old man.

James Campbell of Kulpmont sped away from an attempted traffic stop in the early morning hours of Feb. 20, according to Trooper Brian Ronk. Ronk said the vehicle Campbell was driving had window that was too dark, so he initiated a traffic stop.

As troopers pursued Campbell, they watched him run through 11 stops signs, strike two vehicles, and fail to signal turns on more than 10 occasions. Ronk said he saw Campbell lose control and skid onto a property near the 1700 block of Wabash Street.

Campbell’s vehicle came to a stop when troopers said he struck a cable barrier at Saint Edwards Cemetery. According to the report, a trooper was injured as they pursued Campbell on foot through the cemetery.

James was charged with two felonies that included second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree fleeing or attempting to elude officers. He was also charged with three second-degree misdemeanors for simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and flight to avoid, along with 36 traffic-related offenses.

No bail was listed for James, who is scheduled to appear in Northumberland County Court on May 10 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.