The Pennsylvania State Police is advising Pennsylvanians to be vigilant this Election Day, especially at polling places. PSP is not aware of any specific threats or campaigns that may compromise safety at the polls, but has expressed concern that Pennsylvania's status as a swing state could make it a target for voter intimidation and groups posting incorrect information on social media to deceive or confuse voters.

Under Pennsylvania law, poll watchers must be credentialed by the county and must be registered voters within that county. They are required to carry their credentials and show it on demand. Poll watchers must also adhere to a code of conduct that prevents them from interfering with people's right to vote.

A person who claims to be a poll watcher and participates in any of the following behavior is violating state and federal law:

Photographing voters

Spreading false or misleading information

Blocking entrances to polling places

Asking voters for documentation when no documentation is required

Threatening violence

Questioning voters, particularly using offensive language or a threatening tone

Election fraud or irregularities can be reported to the Pennsylvania Department of State, which oversees elections in the Commonwealth, by calling 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772). Reports can also be made using these online complaint forms.

Voters are advised to be wary of disinformation campaigns, which may send messages giving false information about changes to polling places or voting times, changes in voter eligibility, or other fake information. Before acting on any such information, verify it at votespa.com or call (877) 868-9772.