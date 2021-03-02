Renovo, Pa. -- A suspect is in custody this morning after it was reported that a white male was firing a handgun in the street in Renovo Borough in Clinton County, according to a release by Trooper Angela Bieber of Pennsylvania State Police.

Multiple PSP and local police units responded to the Borough of Renovo at at 7:50 a.m. March 2 for the active shooter incident. An emergency alert went out to Renovo area residents advising them to shelter indoors.

The suspect was taken into custody at approximately 8:30 a.m., according to Bieber. No one was injured during the incident.

"The standoff situation has ended, but the investigation remains ongoing," Bieber said in the release. Further details will be forthcoming as the investigation develops.