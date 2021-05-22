Article shared with permission from First News Now

HARRISON VALLEY, Pa. - According to Pennsylvania State Police, 41-year-old, Jonathan E. Schave of Oklahoma was operating a 2016 Volvo D13 Semi truck along W. Main Street in Harrison Township when he lost control of his vehicle and traveled off the westbound side of the roadway and impacted a residence. The semi truck came to a final rest sitting inside the home.

The Bobtail Tractor Truck had crashed into the home located at 105 West Main Street in Harrison Valley Thursday morning, May 20, 2021, around 10:40AM, near the Hardware Store.

Fire crews from Harrison Valley, Crary Hose Company out of Westfield, Coudersport EMS, as well as, crews from Tri-Town fire and ambulance responded to the scene where the driver was trapped inside the smoking semi truck after it crashed through a home.

A hazmat trailer was requested to the scene from Crary Hose Fire Department to assist.

A medical helicopter was notified around 11:08AM. Crary Hose fire personnel set up a landing zone around 11:18AM. LifeNet Medical Helicopter was said to have taken off around 12:15PM and transported the driver to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre for treatment.

Jonathan E. Schave was said to have suffered serious injuries in the crash. Schave's overall present condition is still unknown.

Homeowners Tom and Jeanie Sherman, were said to have been on their back porch at the time of the accident and were not injured. However, their home was severely damaged.

Pennsylvania State Police and fire crews were still on scene around 3:00PM, as state police investigated this accident.

State Route 49 was closed in both direction for several hours.

PennDOT crew was reported at the scene to assist as fire personnel worked. White's Towing was brought in to remove the semi truck from the structure and tow it away.

It was unknown when fire crews were cleared from this scene or when the road was reopened. It was learned later that the road was reported open before 4:00PM.

State Police noted that Schave was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

FNN has been able to confirm that the semi truck was traveling through the area at above the speed limit. Also there was a dog inside the truck that was gathered up and transported to a vet clinic for evaluation.