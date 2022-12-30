Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 661 motor vehicle crashes in which seven people died and 113 others were injured during the Christmas holiday weekend from December 23-25. Alcohol was a factor in 36 crashes, including two fatal crashes.

Troopers arrested 116 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the three-day period. Troopers issued more than 451 speeding citations, 110 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 11 citations for not securing children in safety seats.

Crash Data