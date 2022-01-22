Danville, Pa. —Pennsylvania State Police have released the names of people involved in a crash on SR 54 near Danville that caused the release of three monkeys.

According to the release, Cody Brooks, 31, of Keystone Heights, FL. turned left in front of a dump truck as he attempted to travel onto the on ramp for I-80 W. The dump truck, being operated by Tyler Deeghan, 29, of Canton, struck the tracker trailer in a five o’clock position.

The truck containing monkeys traveled off the road and broke away from the trailer. Deeghan’s vehicle continued off the road, striking a culvert and coming to a rest.

State Police said three monkeys, which were later located, escaped from the trailer. A canvas of the area was conducted by members of the Liberty Valley Fire Department, Liberty Valley EMS, Bressler’s Garage, PA Game Commission, PSP Aviation, CDC, and the Department of health.

State Police said at 7:16 p.m. on Jan. 22 all three monkeys were located.