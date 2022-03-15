Williamsport,Pa. -- If you're planning to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, be advised that Pennsylvania State Police will out patrolling for DUI offenders, according to the Lycoming County DUI Task Force and PSP.

"Buzzed driving is drunk driving" is the message from PSP, the Pennsylvania DUI Association, the Lycoming County DUI Task Force, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Anyone who is planning to drink during the festivities should plan ahead for a sober ride home.

The Lycoming County DUI Task Force and PSP will be conducting joint DUI enforcement details during the holiday to provide further incentive for people to drive sober, according to a news release.

“Whether you are Irish or just looking for a reason to get out and socialize, support a local establishment or just celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, please do so responsibly, keeping our roadways safe for everyone.” said Sgt. Chris Kriner, Old Lycoming Twp Police Department.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 10,142 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2019. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2015 to 2019 — one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes in 2019.

Because of this, the participating organizations in the "buzzed driving is drunk driving" campaign are reminding drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, but also is a matter of life and death.

During the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18), almost half (46%) of crash fatalities involved a drunk driver. From 2015 to 2019, a total of 280 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day period.

Drivers should also keep an eye out for pedestrians who have had too much to drink. Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly, as lack of attention to their surroundings could put pedestrians at risk of getting hit by a vehicle.

According to PennDOT’s preliminary data for 2021, there were 213 impaired driver crashes and nine fatalities on St. Patrick’s Day Weekend 2021 from 6 p.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. on Thursday in the Commonwealth.

“Impaired drivers are a continuing threat on our nation’s roads, especially around days like St. Patrick’s Day,” said C. Stephen Erni, Executive Director, PA DUI Association. “People need to know that they can go out for a night of fun and return home safely by ensuring they have a sober driver take them home. Don’t be the reason someone — including yourself — doesn’t get home. Don’t let St. Patrick’s Day become an anniversary of a tragic night.”

PSP reminds designated drivers to stay sober both for themselves and for others who are counting on them - passengers, other drivers, and pedestrians. "The role should be taken seriously," the release said.



