Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania State troopers confiscated $13,404,141 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs in the third quarter of 2020, according to PSP.

From July 1 through September 30, state police seized more than 58 pounds of cocaine with a street value of nearly $1.3 million. State police report confiscating more than 32 pounds of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania communities.

Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 58.53 lbs. $1,287,660 Crack Cocaine 3.13 lbs. $50,080 Heroin 19.31 lbs. $656,540 Fentanyl 12.87 lbs. $205,920 LSD 55 doses $1,100 Marijuana THC – Liquid 24.41 pints $163,547 Marijuana THC – Solid 156.18 lbs. $780,900 Marijuana Plants 1,209 plants $199,485 Processed Marijuana 2,900.58 lbs. $8,701,740 Methamphetamines 77.91 lbs. $779,100 MDMA – Ecstasy 17.88 lbs. $59,004 MDMA – Pills 1,231 pills $18,465 Other Narcotics 32.3 lbs. $64,600 Other Narcotics (Pills) 17,440 pills $436,000 Total Value $13,404,141

State police also said they collected 1,593 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the third quarter of 2020.

There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.