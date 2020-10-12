PoliceLights_generic_NCPA_2020.jpg

Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania State troopers confiscated $13,404,141 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs in the third quarter of 2020, according to PSP. 

From July 1 through September 30, state police seized more than 58 pounds of cocaine with a street value of nearly $1.3 million. State police report confiscating more than 32 pounds of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania communities. 

DrugTotal SeizedTotal Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine58.53 lbs.$1,287,660
Crack Cocaine3.13 lbs.$50,080
Heroin19.31 lbs.$656,540
Fentanyl12.87 lbs.$205,920
LSD55 doses$1,100
Marijuana THC – Liquid24.41 pints$163,547
Marijuana THC – Solid156.18 lbs.$780,900
Marijuana Plants1,209 plants$199,485
Processed Marijuana2,900.58 lbs.$8,701,740
Methamphetamines77.91 lbs.$779,100
MDMA – Ecstasy17.88 lbs.$59,004
MDMA – Pills1,231 pills$18,465
Other Narcotics32.3 lbs.$64,600
Other Narcotics (Pills)17,440 pills$436,000
 Total Value$13,404,141

State police also said they collected 1,593 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the third quarter of 2020.

There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

