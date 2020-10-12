Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania State troopers confiscated $13,404,141 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs in the third quarter of 2020, according to PSP.
From July 1 through September 30, state police seized more than 58 pounds of cocaine with a street value of nearly $1.3 million. State police report confiscating more than 32 pounds of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania communities.
|Drug
|Total Seized
|Total Value of Amount Seized
|Cocaine
|58.53 lbs.
|$1,287,660
|Crack Cocaine
|3.13 lbs.
|$50,080
|Heroin
|19.31 lbs.
|$656,540
|Fentanyl
|12.87 lbs.
|$205,920
|LSD
|55 doses
|$1,100
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|24.41 pints
|$163,547
|Marijuana THC – Solid
|156.18 lbs.
|$780,900
|Marijuana Plants
|1,209 plants
|$199,485
|Processed Marijuana
|2,900.58 lbs.
|$8,701,740
|Methamphetamines
|77.91 lbs.
|$779,100
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|17.88 lbs.
|$59,004
|MDMA – Pills
|1,231 pills
|$18,465
|Other Narcotics
|32.3 lbs.
|$64,600
|Other Narcotics (Pills)
|17,440 pills
|$436,000
|Total Value
|$13,404,141
State police also said they collected 1,593 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the third quarter of 2020.
There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.