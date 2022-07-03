Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police could be required to conduct a study about setting up and maintaining a rape kit tracking system.

The study would be conducted in consultation with the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape.

The report would aim to identify the most efficient way of creating an online database accessible to victims of rape and allowing data to be entered in and stored by law enforcement agencies, forensic labs, hospitals, and health care facilities.

There were 153 backlogged kits, meaning they had been waiting a year or more to be tested, in April of 2021, according to a report published by the PA Department of Health. This is a significant decrease from the 1,852 backlogged kits found in 2016 by the Auditor General's Office.

The study is part of a bill that just passed through the state House, 200-0.

House Bill 2032, known as the Sexual Assault Testing and Evidence Collection Act, would also create an exception to reporting identifying information in sexual assault cases where victims wish to remain anonymous. The change is meant to address the trauma of such crimes and address the fear of retaliation and invasion of privacy concerns that can be felt by survivors of these crimes.

The bill now goes to the Senate for further consideration.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.