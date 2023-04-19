Muncy, Pa. — A man was charged with incest after an accuser came forward to state police.

Kevin Leslie Sandy, 60, of Muncy, allegedly sexually abused a person in his care for nearly two decades, conceiving four children in the process. The abuse began in 2002 when the girl was 15 years old. She first moved in with Sandy and his wife at their home near Erie City in Pennsylvania, investigators said.

“Kevin Sandy started making sexual advances towards [accuser] while [Sandy’s wife] was away for military training,” Trooper Brian Siebert wrote in a police affidavit.

As the abuse escalated, Sandy allegedly threatened to have the juvenile removed from the home if she did not comply with his demands. He also told her she would not be allowed to see her boyfriend if she refused, police said.

“Eventually, [accuser] gave into Kevin Sandy’s demands about a year later when she turned sixteen years old,” Siebert wrote.

Sandy is alleged to have formed a relationship with the accuser that lasted for more than 19 years, according to the affidavit. In January of 2011, Sandy moved with the accuser to Lycoming County where they shared a home in Muncy Creek Township.

According to Seibert, the pair "conceived two of their four children together while living in Lycoming County.”

The accuser left Sandy in September of 2021, according to the report. Investigators with the State Police received two referrals from Child Welfare Information Solution on Feb. 21 that prompted the investigation.

Sandy was charged with two counts of second-degree felony incest and released on $50,000 unsecured bail following an arraignment with Judge Gary Whiteman.

Sandy waived his preliminary hearing on Monday, Apr. 17, but requested he be allowed to see his children. The prosecution argued against it. Judge Whiteman agreed, telling the court, "I'm content with bail as set," during the hearing.

Sandy is to have no contact with any minors and victims or witnesses in the case, including his children, the judge ruled.

