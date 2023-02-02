Williamsport, Pa. — An enjoyable night out at Red Lobster turned into a disaster for a local woman whose wallet was taken out of her purse while she was at the restaurant.

State Police said two women took the wallet on Nov. 19 near the 1900 block of E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township.

With the stolen credit cards in their possession, the pair of unknown women used them throughout Lycoming County, according to banking information obtained by authorities.

During the course of the investigation, troopers were able to locate surveillance video of the individuals. According to a press release, they are asking the public for help in identifying the two suspected thieves.

Police described the first suspect as an African American woman between 20 and 30 years of age. She was wearing a white N95 style mask, a black long-sleeve shirt, light blue jeans, a necklace, white and black Nike shoes, and was carrying a dark red purse, police said.

The second suspect, also 20 to 30 years old and African American, was seen wearing a blue surgical mask, black jacket, blue jeans, black slip-on shoes, and carrying a silver purse. Investigators said she has tattoos on her left hand.

According to the release, both women were seen leaving the area in a Subaru Crosstrek.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the PSP Montoursville station at 570-368-5700 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

