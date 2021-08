Middleburg, Pa. – The owner of four cows lost in Center Township, Snyder County, will want to check with state police regarding their whereabouts.

Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove said they discovered four cows walking in Middle Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Aug. 17. The cows were taken to a nearby farm to be contained.

The owner may contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145 to have the cows returned.