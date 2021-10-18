Selinsgrove, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove are investigating a missing person report for a Snyder County man who has been missing since Saturday.

Joshua Young, 34, of Monroe Township, was last seen on foot at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at his residence at 3115 Kratzerville Road. He was seen wearing a white tank top, tan shorts, black sneakers. Young is described as being 6'3" tall, weight 210 lbs. with brown eyes, long brown hair and a brown beard.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.


This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.