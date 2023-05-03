Williamsport, Pa. — State police are looking for a woman who allegedly stole a phone from the bathroom of a local restaurant.
State police at Montoursville said the woman seen on surveillance video entered a bathroom at the McDonald's on Third Street shortly after a cell phone was misplaced. The accuser told troopers she went back 10 minutes later and the phone was gone, according to the release.
The woman was allegedly wearing a pink sweatshirt, black pants, and sunglasses, and has blonde hair. Anybody with information about her identity is being asked to call PSP Montoursville Station at 570-368-5700 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).
