Williamsport, Pa. — State police are looking for a woman who allegedly stole a phone from the bathroom of a local restaurant.

State police at Montoursville said the woman seen on surveillance video entered a bathroom at the McDonald's on Third Street shortly after a cell phone was misplaced. The accuser told troopers she went back 10 minutes later and the phone was gone, according to the release.

The woman was allegedly wearing a pink sweatshirt, black pants, and sunglasses, and has blonde hair. Anybody with information about her identity is being asked to call PSP Montoursville Station at 570-368-5700 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.