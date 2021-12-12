Sunbury, Pa. —State Police in Selinsgrove located three stolen firearms that led to charges against a juvenile and two adults.

Trooper Logan Brouse said the three weapons were discovered in Sunbury after several interviews with a juvenile suspect. The three weapons were all handguns removed from a residence in Jackson Township.

According to the report, the unnamed juvenile removed the weapons as the homeowner slept. Brouse said the weapons were then delivered to Tahkeim Donald Hay, who allegedly kept one and gave away the other two.

Hay, 19, of Sunbury was charged with two felonies in second-degree receiving stolen property and third-degree firearms not to be carried without a license after authorities said they learned he was in possession of a black Glock 36 handgun. Hay is being held on $150,000 monetary bail at the Northumberland County Jail.

Reggie Jerard Houseal, 18, was charged with the exact same offenses after troopers located a stolen stainless steel Sig Sauer P220 45 caliber semi-automatic pistol with wood grip in his possession. Houseal, who was charged with aggravated assault in Jan. of this year, is being held at the Northumberland County Jail on $10,000 monetary bail.

According to the affidavit, the third weapon was given to a 16-year-old juvenile who was not named in the affidavit.

Reggie Jerard Houseal docket sheet

Tahkeim Donald Hay docket sheet