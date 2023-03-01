Canton, Pa. — State police in Canton said they located stolen tools and a Cub Cadet UTV outside the suspected thief's home after a neighbor recognized the vehicle and called its owner.

A neighbor alerted the owner just before noon on Feb. 15 when he saw Trishia Leigh Terry pull into a trailer park near the 300 block of Upper Mountain Road with the vehicle, Trooper Brett Cohen said.

The owner, who was in Florida at the time of the incident, checked a remote feed of his Ring security camera and saw Terry had been on the back porch of his home. The video also showed Terry in the yard twice — once with the UTV visible in the background and another time after it was moved.

As they spoke on the phone, the owner asked his neighbor take the keys from the vehicle, which was parked outside Terry's trailer in the 20 block of W. Hilltop Lane.

Cohen arrived to speak with the 31-year-old Terry just after noon when a call was placed to state police, according to the affidavit. While detaining Terry for an interview, Cohen located seven bags of methamphetamine, one pink pill of suspected suboxone, a metal spoon, two multi-colored storage devices, two needles, one AAA card with the UTV owner's name on it, and one Sheetz card with the owner’s name.

During an interview with Cohen, Terry allegedly said she stole the tools and UTV to help a friend.

Unable to post $90,000 monetary bail, Terry is being held at the Bradford County Prison on charges of second-degree felony burglary, criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, unauthorized used of a motor vehicle, and intentional possession of a controlled substance. She was also charged with 13 counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

Terry is scheduled to appear before Judge Jonathan Wilcox on March 1 for a preliminary hearing on the charges.

Docket sheet

