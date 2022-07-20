Williamsport, Pa. — A motion to revoke bail was granted on Tuesday after a Williamsport man picked up second case for allegedly selling and using methamphetamine.

State Police were called to a home near the 1400 block of Washington Blvd. on July 12 when probation officers discovered seven grams of the substance. During a search of the home, troopers said they discovered more methamphetamine and a large smoking device inside the bedroom of Anthony Jordan Hammer.

The 29-year-old Hammer stashed smaller amounts of methamphetamine in coats that were hanging above his bed, Trooper Jacob Sukal wrote in an affidavit. Troopers also discovered two separately wrapped bundles of cash that totaled $1,400.

A smoking device officers described as “glass and skull shaped” was located behind Hammer’s bed. Sukal said troopers suspected Hammer used it to smoke methamphetamine.

The District Attorney Officer’s filed a motion to revoke bail after the second set of charges came to light. Prosecutor Matt Welickovitch said it would be better for Hammer's safety to be locked up and off the streets.

Hammer was released on $25,000 unsecured bail with intense supervision for a 2021 case in which he was also charged with possession with intent and criminal use of a communication facility. Hammer pled guilty to those charges on June 22.

Judge Nancy Butts ordered bail revoked in the previous case. She then set a new amount for $100,000. According to Butts, Hammer will not be eligible to pay a portion of his bail to be released.

A continuance was granted for the bail hearing Monday by Judge Ryan Tira at the Lycoming County Courthouse. Prosecutors suggested the continuance in light of Hammer’s new charges.

Hammer waived his right to a preliminary that same day with Judge Gary Whiteman. Hammer is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira on August 8 for a formal arraignment on the new charges.

Docket sheet

