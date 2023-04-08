State Police generic.jpg

Elkland, Pa. — State police are investigating an alleged sexual assault against a four-year-old girl in Elkland.

The alleged rape of the girl took place on North Buffalo Street sometime between March 1 and March 28, according to State Trooper Chad Daugherty of Mansfield state police. 

The alleged assault was reported on March 28. The investigation is ongoing, Daugherty said.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.