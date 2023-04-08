Elkland, Pa. — State police are investigating an alleged sexual assault against a four-year-old girl in Elkland.

The alleged rape of the girl took place on North Buffalo Street sometime between March 1 and March 28, according to State Trooper Chad Daugherty of Mansfield state police.

The alleged assault was reported on March 28. The investigation is ongoing, Daugherty said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.