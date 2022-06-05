Mansfield, Pa. —Vinyl siding and a window were allegedly shot by a BB gun in Mansfield on June 1.

Damage was shown to troopers, who said two holes were located in the siding along with a small crack in the window. The damage was estimated to be approximately $450.

