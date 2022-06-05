PoliceInvestigation_NCPApna_2021.jpg

Mansfield, Pa. —Vinyl siding and a window were allegedly shot by a BB gun in Mansfield on June 1.

Damage was shown to troopers, who said two holes were located in the siding along with a small crack in the window. The damage was estimated to be approximately $450.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!