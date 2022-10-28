Jersey Shore, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman says her cleaning lady stole $500 worth of silverware, according to police.

State police at Montoursville said a 40-year-old woman reported the alleged theft from her home on Picnic Woods Roads on Aug. 13.

The silverware is valued at $500. The investigation is ongoing, police say.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.