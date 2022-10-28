crime generic.jpg

Jersey Shore, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman says her cleaning lady stole $500 worth of silverware, according to police.

State police at Montoursville said a 40-year-old woman reported the alleged theft from her home on Picnic Woods Roads on Aug. 13.

The silverware is valued at $500. The investigation is ongoing, police say.

