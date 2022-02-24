Lewis Township, Pa. —State Police said a man used an accuser’s hooded sweatshirt to strangle her prior to striking her in the face.

A warrant has been issued for Ronald Joseph Jean, 57, of Trout Run after an investigation into the incident that allegedly took place on Feb. 17, 2021. According to State Police, they responded to an incident near the 30 block of Truman Street in Lewis Township.

Troopers said an investigation showed Jean struck a woman, strangled her, and threatened to kill her before she was able to escape the residence. According to the release the investigation is ongoing.

Jean was charged with second-degree felony strangulation, first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, and second-degree simple assault.

