Pennsylvania State Police trooper pursuing a vehicle.

 Jose F. Moreno / staff photographer

Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police were on high alert during the five-day Independence Day travel period from June 30 through July 4, and for good reason.

PSP investigated 668 crashes, three fatalities, and 194 injuries during the holiday travel period.

Alcohol was reportedly a factor in 59 of the non-fatal crashes.

Troopers made 505 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 23,738 total traffic citations. The total includes 845 individuals not wearing seat belts and 210 tickets to people for failing to secure children in safety seats.

Independence Day weekend crash statistics

Year

Total Crashes

Fatal Crashes

People Killed

People Injured

Alcohol-Related Crashes

Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes

2023 (5 days)

668

3

3

194

59

0

2022 (4 days)

649

4

4

170

52

0

 

Independence Day weekend enforcement statistics

Year

DUI Arrests

Speeding Citations

Child Seat Citations

Seat Belt Citations

Other Citations

2023 (5 days)

505

7,929

210

845

14,754

2022 (4 days)

515

8,769

297

986

14,257

More information on this year's Independence Day enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here.

Please note that these stats only cover incidents investigated by PSP and do not include anything that other agencies investigated.

