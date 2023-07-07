Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police were on high alert during the five-day Independence Day travel period from June 30 through July 4, and for good reason.

PSP investigated 668 crashes, three fatalities, and 194 injuries during the holiday travel period.

Alcohol was reportedly a factor in 59 of the non-fatal crashes.

Troopers made 505 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 23,738 total traffic citations. The total includes 845 individuals not wearing seat belts and 210 tickets to people for failing to secure children in safety seats.

Independence Day weekend crash statistics

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2023 (5 days) 668 3 3 194 59 0 2022 (4 days) 649 4 4 170 52 0

Independence Day weekend enforcement statistics

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2023 (5 days) 505 7,929 210 845 14,754 2022 (4 days) 515 8,769 297 986 14,257

More information on this year's Independence Day enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here.

Please note that these stats only cover incidents investigated by PSP and do not include anything that other agencies investigated.

