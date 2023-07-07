Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police were on high alert during the five-day Independence Day travel period from June 30 through July 4, and for good reason.
PSP investigated 668 crashes, three fatalities, and 194 injuries during the holiday travel period.
Alcohol was reportedly a factor in 59 of the non-fatal crashes.
Troopers made 505 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 23,738 total traffic citations. The total includes 845 individuals not wearing seat belts and 210 tickets to people for failing to secure children in safety seats.
Independence Day weekend crash statistics
Year
Total Crashes
Fatal Crashes
People Killed
People Injured
Alcohol-Related Crashes
Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
2023 (5 days)
668
3
3
194
59
0
2022 (4 days)
649
4
4
170
52
0
Independence Day weekend enforcement statistics
Year
DUI Arrests
Speeding Citations
Child Seat Citations
Seat Belt Citations
Other Citations
2023 (5 days)
505
7,929
210
845
14,754
2022 (4 days)
515
8,769
297
986
14,257
More information on this year's Independence Day enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here.
Please note that these stats only cover incidents investigated by PSP and do not include anything that other agencies investigated.